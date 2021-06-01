Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 3.26%.

HOV opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.70. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $146.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

