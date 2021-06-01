Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.59

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $75.32, with a volume of 514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

