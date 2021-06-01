Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Up 36.6% in May

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 29th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $36,345.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,060.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 38,632 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $257,289.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,053.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,923 shares of company stock worth $755,240. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

