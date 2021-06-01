Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,584 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Hope Bancorp worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

