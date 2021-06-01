Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Plans Dividend of GBX 20

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HONY opened at GBX 968 ($12.65) on Tuesday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 966.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 956.28.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.