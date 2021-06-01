HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.04 and last traded at C$18.12. 30,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 31,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.52 million. Analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.55%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.