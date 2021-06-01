Hiveterminal Token Trading Down 23.2% This Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $319,693.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 70,072,814.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00116881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.01011422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.70 or 0.09774397 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

