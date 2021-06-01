Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. 24,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,314. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

