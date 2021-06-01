HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.22 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Centene by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

