HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,722 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.16.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.