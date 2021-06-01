Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 29th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $10,156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 443,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

