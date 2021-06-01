Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Tops $22.88 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and $1.24 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00299704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00189556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00981964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

