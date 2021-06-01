HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.04 and last traded at $90.04. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLFFF shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

