HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.94

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.94 and last traded at $142.84, with a volume of 1878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.46.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,424,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.