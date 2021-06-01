Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.44

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 56151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,548 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

