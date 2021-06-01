Head-To-Head Survey: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Bank of Nova Scotia and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 2 1 7 0 2.50 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus price target of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.51 $5.04 billion $3.99 16.86 International Bancshares $577.59 million 5.15 $167.32 million N/A N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 16.33% 10.54% 0.59% International Bancshares 32.72% 8.47% 1.31%

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

