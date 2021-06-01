Head-To-Head Survey: China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

This table compares China Resources Beer and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Beer N/A N/A N/A Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69%

This table compares China Resources Beer and Arko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Beer $4.80 billion 5.91 $189.85 million N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.33 $13.19 million $0.14 74.93

China Resources Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Volatility & Risk

China Resources Beer has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Resources Beer and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Beer 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 0 2 1 3.33

Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than China Resources Beer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Resources Beer beats Arko on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.