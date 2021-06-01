Head-To-Head Survey: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 16.88% 44.23% 5.52% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 3 7 6 0 2.19 E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $179.93, suggesting a potential downside of 8.21%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.72 $2.47 billion $5.92 33.11 E2open Parent $305.10 million 2.37 -$71.27 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves high tech, consumer packaged goods, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceutical and biotech, automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, logistics service providers, ocean carriers, trucking, retail, and telecom operator industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

