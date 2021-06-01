Head-To-Head Contrast: Midwest (MDWT) versus Its Rivals

Midwest (NASDAQ: MDWT) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Midwest to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Midwest and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million -$12.44 million -9.40 Midwest Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 9.29

Midwest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Midwest and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Midwest Competitors 546 1869 2130 82 2.38

Midwest currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.96%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Midwest Competitors 8.33% 5.11% 0.74%

Summary

Midwest competitors beat Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

