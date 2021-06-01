Head-To-Head Analysis: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) vs. ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ICU Medical and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

ICU Medical presently has a consensus price target of $240.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.47 $86.87 million $6.13 33.94 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 32.47 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -0.93

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 7.44% 8.69% 7.19% Aethlon Medical N/A -59.91% -54.34%

Volatility and Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation, such as sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. Further, it provides critical care products comprising Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

