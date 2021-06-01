HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

KOR stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Corvus Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

