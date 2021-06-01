HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
KOR stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
