Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 161 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $410.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.69. The firm has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

