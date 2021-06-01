Haverford Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,636. Masco Co. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.