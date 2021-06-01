Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

HBI stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

