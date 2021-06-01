Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $4,262,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

