Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

