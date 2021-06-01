Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.