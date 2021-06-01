Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,944 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

