Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jamf by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 2.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

BATS JAMF opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at $431,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $718,888.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,258.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,491,631.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.