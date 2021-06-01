GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 25,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $602,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,695,248 shares of company stock valued at $44,181,397 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.