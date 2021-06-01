GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $157.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

