GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $368,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

