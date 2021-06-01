GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 73,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,652 shares of company stock worth $1,214,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 222.36 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.