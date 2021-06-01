GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.