GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 7,558 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

