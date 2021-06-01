GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $379,000 Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAXR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

MAXR opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

