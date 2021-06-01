GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $393,000 in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ferro by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $17,955,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ferro by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 259,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ferro stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

