GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $384,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 642.5% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $135.92 and a 12-month high of $192.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

