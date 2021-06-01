GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $373,000 Stock Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Frontline by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Frontline by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

