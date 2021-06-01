GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 16,097 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.