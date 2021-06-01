GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

