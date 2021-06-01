Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Griffon stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,385. Griffon has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

