Greencore Group’s (GNCGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNCGY. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Greencore Group stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

