Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE GWB opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

