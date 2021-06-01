Graybug Vision (GRAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – Graybug Vision had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/18/2021 – Graybug Vision had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

5/13/2021 – Graybug Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Graybug Vision was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2021 – Graybug Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/12/2021 – Graybug Vision was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

