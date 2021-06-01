Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.76

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 4545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $813.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

