Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

A number of research firms recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.34. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 112 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £301.28 ($393.62).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.