Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as low as C$3.97. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. The firm has a market cap of C$466.80 million and a PE ratio of -8.53.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.4256346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

