Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.37 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

GOGO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 20,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,042. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

