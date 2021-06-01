Gnosis Hits Market Capitalization of $274.10 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Gnosis has a total market cap of $274.10 million and $1.59 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for approximately $182.17 or 0.00501234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.01012822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.82 or 0.09788991 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

